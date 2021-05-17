Signet Financial Management LLC Has $497,000 Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR stock opened at $163.18 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.35 and its 200-day moving average is $150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 0.83. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.98 and a 52 week high of $167.54.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.

In other news, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $3,108,786.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,686. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BR. BTIG Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

