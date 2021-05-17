Signet Financial Management LLC Purchases 4,463 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Security National Trust Co. increased its position in shares of The Kroger by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Kroger alerts:

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $75,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $601,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 198,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,452,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,241. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.11.

Shares of KR stock opened at $37.20 on Monday. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $42.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.14 and its 200 day moving average is $33.98. The company has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.