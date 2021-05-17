Signet Financial Management LLC Raises Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 49,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,493,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.1% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $216.38 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.64 and a 1 year high of $219.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.61 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.18%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.21.

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

