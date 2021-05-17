Signet Financial Management LLC Sells 482 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Signet Financial Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dohj LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 30,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 16,751 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $4,950,000. Keystone Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners now owns 58,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,925,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,340 shares during the period. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $277,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $229.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $228.33 and a 200-day moving average of $213.25. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $144.75 and a one year high of $234.99.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

