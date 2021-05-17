Signet Financial Management LLC Sells 814 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Signet Financial Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,149 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRNT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,630,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 793,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,079,000 after purchasing an additional 256,921 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,741,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,013,000 after purchasing an additional 180,574 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,046,000. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 802,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,884,000 after purchasing an additional 131,645 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Elan Moriah sold 12,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $597,163.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 62,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $2,877,611.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 181,457 shares of company stock valued at $8,371,996. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRNT opened at $45.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 188.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.99. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.19 and a 1-year high of $52.70.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $351.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.50 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 13.19%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRNT. TheStreet cut Verint Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $82.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

