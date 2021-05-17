Sixt (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Sixt (OTCMKTS:SIXGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank raised Sixt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sixt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Commerzbank raised Sixt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sixt has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Sixt stock remained flat at $$142.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.04 and a 200-day moving average of $114.44. Sixt has a fifty-two week low of $90.50 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

