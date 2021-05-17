Sixth Street Specialty Lending (TSLX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE: TSLX):

5/12/2021 – Sixth Street Specialty Lending had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $22.00 to $23.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Sixth Street Specialty Lending had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH.

5/6/2021 – Sixth Street Specialty Lending had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $22.00 to $23.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Sixth Street Specialty Lending was downgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/29/2021 – Sixth Street Specialty Lending was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. is a specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc., formerly known as TPG Specialty Lending, Inc., is based in San Francisco, United States. “

4/22/2021 – Sixth Street Specialty Lending was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. is a specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc., formerly known as TPG Specialty Lending, Inc., is based in San Francisco, United States. “

4/21/2021 – Sixth Street Specialty Lending is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Sixth Street Specialty Lending is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Sixth Street Specialty Lending was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. is a specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc., formerly known as TPG Specialty Lending, Inc., is based in San Francisco, United States. “

3/31/2021 – Sixth Street Specialty Lending was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. is a specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc., formerly known as TPG Specialty Lending, Inc., is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Shares of TSLX stock opened at $21.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.53 and a 52-week high of $22.90.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc alerts:

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $62.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.74 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 59.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 84.54%.

In other Sixth Street Specialty Lending news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham purchased 5,000 shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.88 per share, with a total value of $109,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 6,686 shares of company stock valued at $145,419 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 400.2% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 55.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.