Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $188.55.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Shares of SWKS opened at $165.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.95. The company has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $103.70 and a 12-month high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $287,863,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,290,274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,337,577,000 after purchasing an additional 653,981 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 691.2% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 553,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $84,675,000 after purchasing an additional 483,868 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 120.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 745,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $136,793,000 after purchasing an additional 407,271 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth $64,972,000. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.