SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) is LDR Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

LDR Capital Management LLC cut its position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 584,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,691 shares during the quarter. SL Green Realty comprises 31.0% of LDR Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. LDR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $40,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $7,054,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,353,000 after acquiring an additional 65,359 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 915,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,181,000 after acquiring an additional 208,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $7,311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty stock opened at $72.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.10 and its 200-day moving average is $64.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.82 and a 1 year high of $77.99. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $226.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.3033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.00%.

In related news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 12,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $834,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SLG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.80.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

