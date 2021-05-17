Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) PT Raised to C$4.50 at National Bankshares

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Cormark restated a buy rating and issued a C$5.25 price target on shares of Slate Office REIT in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

TSE:SOT.UN opened at C$4.52 on Friday. Slate Office REIT has a one year low of C$3.40 and a one year high of C$4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.23, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of C$306.30 million and a P/E ratio of 22.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.24.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.84%. Slate Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 198.81%.

About Slate Office REIT

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

