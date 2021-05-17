Slow Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Slow Capital Inc. decreased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,573 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 10,954 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 3.5% of Slow Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $14,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total value of $972,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,007 shares in the company, valued at $42,804,797.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,097,327.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,153 shares of company stock valued at $79,086,769 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, April 9th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.93.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $577.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.12 billion, a PE ratio of 1,184.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.00 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $682.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $671.36.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

