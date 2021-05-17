Slow Capital Inc. Has $2.62 Million Stock Position in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI)

Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000.

NYSEARCA:RXI opened at $164.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.42. iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $104.54 and a 52-week high of $172.46.

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Discretionary Sector Index (the Index).

