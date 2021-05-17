Slow Capital Inc. Has $3.11 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Slow Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 13,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $2,353,000. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.0% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 196,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,090,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 563.1% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,420 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $182.10 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $187.87 and a 200 day moving average of $171.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $110.26 and a 52-week high of $197.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

