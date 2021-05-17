Slow Capital Inc. Trims Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Slow Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,449,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,861,000 after buying an additional 136,034 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,136,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,878 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,794,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,853,000 after purchasing an additional 789,616 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3,305.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,432,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 2,235,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,474,000 after purchasing an additional 397,598 shares in the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APO shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.07.

APO opened at $57.13 on Monday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.35 and a fifty-two week high of $58.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.59 and a 200-day moving average of $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of -68.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 88.56%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Pauline Richards bought 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $121,179.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.22 per share, for a total transaction of $47,220,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 501,032 shares of company stock worth $25,792,528 over the last three months. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

