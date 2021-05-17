SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SLR Senior Investment Corp. is a business development company. It primarily invests in senior secured loans of private middle market companies. SLR Senior Investment Corp., formerly known as Solar Senior Capital Ltd., is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SUNS. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of SLR Senior Investment in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of SLR Senior Investment from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of SLR Senior Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of SLR Senior Investment in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of SLR Senior Investment stock opened at $15.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $241.54 million, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.38. SLR Senior Investment has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $16.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.84.

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.10). SLR Senior Investment had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 37.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SLR Senior Investment will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. SLR Senior Investment’s payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

In other SLR Senior Investment news, insider Michael S. Gross acquired 8,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.36 per share, with a total value of $129,899.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 243,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,733,816.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in SLR Senior Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SLR Senior Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in SLR Senior Investment in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in SLR Senior Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in SLR Senior Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SLR Senior Investment

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

