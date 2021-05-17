SmartCash 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.44 Million (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One SmartCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0142 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. SmartCash has a market cap of $20.06 million and $1.44 million worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SmartCash has traded 22.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SmartCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,158.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,388.80 or 0.07674099 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,090.96 or 0.02470525 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $282.84 or 0.00640499 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.57 or 0.00205097 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $349.25 or 0.00790905 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $289.84 or 0.00656363 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00007505 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.32 or 0.00539678 BTC.

SmartCash Profile

SmartCash (SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

Buying and Selling SmartCash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SmartCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.