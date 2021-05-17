SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) versus Pacific Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:PVBK) Head to Head Contrast

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) and Pacific Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:PVBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SmartFinancial and Pacific Valley Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SmartFinancial $123.77 million 2.89 $26.55 million $1.68 14.08 Pacific Valley Bank $14.88 million 2.92 $2.68 million N/A N/A

SmartFinancial has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Valley Bank.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.5% of SmartFinancial shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of SmartFinancial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SmartFinancial and Pacific Valley Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SmartFinancial 17.20% 7.34% 0.82% Pacific Valley Bank 19.35% N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SmartFinancial and Pacific Valley Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SmartFinancial 0 0 1 1 3.50 Pacific Valley Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

SmartFinancial presently has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.12%. Given SmartFinancial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SmartFinancial is more favorable than Pacific Valley Bank.

Risk and Volatility

SmartFinancial has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Valley Bank has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SmartFinancial beats Pacific Valley Bank on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and residential real estate loans, consumer real estate loans, and construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans, including commercial and financial loans; mortgage loans; and consumer and other loans, such as direct consumer installment loans, overdrafts and other revolving credit loans, and educational loans. In addition, the company offers Internet and mobile banking services. As of March 1, 2021, it operated through 35 full-service branches located in East and Middle Tennessee, Alabama, and the Florida panhandle; and 1 loan production office and 1 service center. SmartFinancial, Inc. is headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee.

About Pacific Valley Bank

Pacific Valley Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides consumer loans; business loans, such as commercial or agriculture lines of credit, commercial or agriculture terms loans, commercial constructions loans, agriculture production loans, and government guaranteed loan programs; debit cards; and online and mobile banking, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and other services, as well as e-statements and order checks. The company serves small and middle-market businesses, professionals, high net worth individuals, and families. It operates three branch locations in Salinas, Monterey, and King City, California. Pacific Valley Bank was founded in 2004 and is based in Salinas, California.

