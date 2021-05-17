Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Acquired by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 42.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 200.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNAP. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Snap from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Atlantic Securities raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Snap from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Snap has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $372,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,111,075 shares in the company, valued at $69,008,868.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total value of $56,544,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 80,056,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,981,866.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,473,025 shares of company stock valued at $88,297,707 in the last 90 days.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $52.99 on Monday. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $73.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.53 and a 200-day moving average of $53.93. The company has a market capitalization of $80.73 billion, a PE ratio of -70.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

