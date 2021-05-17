SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Price Target Raised to C$44.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$44.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.94% from the stock’s previous close.

SNC has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$39.00.

Shares of TSE SNC traded up C$0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$32.85. 1,062,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,394. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1 year low of C$17.50 and a 1 year high of C$33.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$27.44 and a 200 day moving average of C$24.52.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($1.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($1.81) by C$0.33. The business had revenue of C$1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.76 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 2.1099999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Alexander S. Taylor sold 1,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.25, for a total transaction of C$50,105.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$43,845.75.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

