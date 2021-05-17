SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Price Target Raised to C$44.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.50 to C$33.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Cfra set a C$35.00 price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group in a research note on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SNC-Lavalin Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$38.19.

Shares of TSE:SNC traded down C$0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$31.97. 772,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,573. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.44 and its 200 day moving average price is C$24.52. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 12 month low of C$17.50 and a 12 month high of C$33.40.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($1.81) by C$0.33. The firm had revenue of C$1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.76 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 2.1099999 EPS for the current year.

In other SNC-Lavalin Group news, Senior Officer Alexander S. Taylor sold 1,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.25, for a total value of C$50,105.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$43,845.75.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

