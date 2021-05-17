SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 35,843 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 396,272 shares.The stock last traded at $7.70 and had previously closed at $6.84.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SOC Telemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on SOC Telemed in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SOC Telemed in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.40.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.93.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.76). The company had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.90 million. On average, research analysts predict that SOC Telemed, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLMD. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in SOC Telemed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SOC Telemed during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SOC Telemed during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of SOC Telemed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in SOC Telemed in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 20.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD)

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

