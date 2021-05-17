Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (SQM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 19th. Analysts expect Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.76 million. On average, analysts expect Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SQM opened at $52.31 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.66. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 52-week low of $21.87 and a 52-week high of $60.74. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.37, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96.

SQM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and industrial crops.

