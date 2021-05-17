Solana Trading 11.4% Higher Over Last Week (SOL)

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One Solana coin can now be purchased for $48.78 or 0.00114646 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Solana has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion and $2.28 billion worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Solana has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00085005 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003927 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00022960 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $525.37 or 0.01234844 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00064910 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.70 or 0.00114469 BTC.

Solana Profile

Solana is a PoH coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 494,519,162 coins and its circulating supply is 272,637,428 coins. Solana’s official message board is medium.com/solana-labs . Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Solana’s official website is solana.com . The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana is a single-chain, delegated-Proof-of-Stake protocol, founded by former Qualcomm, Intel, and Dropbox engineers in late-2017, focus on delivering scalability without sacrificing decentralization or security. Core to Solana’s scaling solution is a decentralized clock titled Proof-of-History (PoH), built to solve the problem of time in distributed networks in where there is not a single, trusted, source of time. By using Verifiable Delay Functions, PoH allows each node to locally generate timestamps with SHA256 computations. This eliminates the need for the broadcasts of timestamps across the network, improving overall network efficiency. SOL is the native token of the Solana blockchain. Community tokens are held by the Swiss Foundation, which is run by an independent board. This token pool is used for bounties, incentives programs, marketing, and grants. Solana’s mission is to support all high-growth and high-frequency blockchain applications and to democratize the world’s financial systems. “

Buying and Selling Solana

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solana should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Solana using one of the exchanges listed above.

