SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $16.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SWI. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SolarWinds from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SolarWinds from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.27.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

SWI stock opened at $16.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.99. SolarWinds has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. SolarWinds had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SolarWinds will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SolarWinds by 4,684.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SolarWinds by 991.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,948 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.