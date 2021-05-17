Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.36) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sonim Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.32). Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sonim Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sonim Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

SONM opened at $0.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 3.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sonim Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $1.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.78.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 106.80% and a negative net margin of 48.77%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SONM. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 3,559,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 1,617,365 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 182.1% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 1,174,567 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 80.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,299,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 1,026,890 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 264.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 325,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. 48.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, sold 1,846,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $1,920,734.40. 18.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system.

