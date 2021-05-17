South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,541 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,706 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in South State were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of South State by 211.7% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,064,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,885 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in South State during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,817,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in South State during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,749,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in South State during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,531,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in South State by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,023,000 after acquiring an additional 325,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

SSB has been the subject of several research reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James cut shares of South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

In related news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 12,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.76, for a total transaction of $1,136,631.12. Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 5,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $411,136.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,799,105.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 63,073 shares of company stock valued at $5,493,113 in the last ninety days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

South State stock opened at $90.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.34. South State Co. has a 1-year low of $42.60 and a 1-year high of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.66 and a beta of 1.08.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. South State had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $358.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that South State Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. South State’s payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of banking services and products. The company accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, and other time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial, and industrial loans, as well as consumer loans, including auto, boat, and personal installment loans.

