SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Element Wealth LLC

Element Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Banta Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Banta Asset Management LP now owns 4,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 1,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIA traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $343.04. The stock had a trading volume of 191,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,074,353. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $242.07 and a 1-year high of $351.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $315.90.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

