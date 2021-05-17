SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Purchased by Sterneck Capital Management LLC

Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 24.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 184,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,089 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 5.7% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPEM. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000.

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $43.62 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $47.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.18.

