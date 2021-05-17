Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) Receives “Underperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their underperform rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS SPXSY opened at $89.67 on Thursday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 52 week low of $76.55 and a 52 week high of $89.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.03.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

