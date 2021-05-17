SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $25 million-$27 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.90 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SRAX from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of SRAX in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of SRAX in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of SRAX from $4.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

SRAX stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $4.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,181,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,256. SRAX has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $7.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.70.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). SRAX had a negative net margin of 369.86% and a negative return on equity of 107.87%. The company had revenue of $4.52 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that SRAX will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.

