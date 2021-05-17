Stafi Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.35 Million (FIS)

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. Over the last week, Stafi has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar. Stafi has a market capitalization of $24.57 million and approximately $6.35 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stafi coin can currently be purchased for $2.19 or 0.00004948 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Stafi Profile

Stafi (CRYPTO:FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stafi’s official website is www.stafi.io . The official message board for Stafi is medium.com/stafi

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Buying and Selling Stafi

