Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Given New GBX 490 Price Target at Barclays

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) had its price target upped by Barclays from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 490 ($6.40) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on STAN. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 629 ($8.22) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 670 ($8.75) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Standard Chartered currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 544.83 ($7.12).

Shares of Standard Chartered stock opened at GBX 507 ($6.62) on Friday. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of GBX 334.25 ($4.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 533.20 ($6.97). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 499.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 471.75. The stock has a market cap of £15.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.46%.

In other news, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 9,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 513 ($6.70), for a total transaction of £51,099.93 ($66,762.39).

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

