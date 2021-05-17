Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Buys 938 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter valued at $1,026,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter valued at $19,716,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in RBC Bearings by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in RBC Bearings by 68.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 33,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 9,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total transaction of $1,662,185.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,961 shares of company stock valued at $11,766,286. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on ROLL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on RBC Bearings from $118.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

NASDAQ ROLL opened at $196.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $198.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.39. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $109.48 and a twelve month high of $208.11.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

