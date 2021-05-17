Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. decreased its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 4.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

MFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $28.50 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Alliance Securities reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Manulife Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.07.

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $21.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.14. The company has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $11.19 and a 52-week high of $22.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.2285 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.68%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.