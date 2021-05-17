Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Invests $1.63 Million in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 44,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned about 0.37% of Hooker Furniture at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOFT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 66.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hooker Furniture by 282.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hooker Furniture by 301.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Hooker Furniture during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Hooker Furniture during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOFT opened at $38.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $454.89 million, a P/E ratio of -36.74 and a beta of 0.79. Hooker Furniture Co. has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $39.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.64.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.04). Hooker Furniture had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $155.26 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th.

Separately, TheStreet raised Hooker Furniture from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Hooker Furniture Profile

Hooker Furniture Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

