Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Invests $1.74 Million in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 24,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at $90,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Valero Energy by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 40,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 7,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

NYSE:VLO opened at $81.21 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,706.10, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $84.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

Several research firms recently commented on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.94.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.