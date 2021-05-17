Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Lowers Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 94.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,196 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 55,527 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Electronic Arts by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,561 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% in the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,462 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,868 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. Truist upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.54.

In other news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.07, for a total transaction of $145,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $833,572.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,723,940.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,749,962. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EA stock opened at $138.62 on Monday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.15 and a 12-month high of $150.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

