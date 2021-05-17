Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Purchases 2,004 Shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,447 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MANT. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ManTech International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManTech International in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of ManTech International in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MANT stock opened at $86.02 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.80. ManTech International Co. has a 52 week low of $61.91 and a 52 week high of $101.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. ManTech International’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ManTech International Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.23%.

MANT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of ManTech International in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

