Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 19th. Analysts expect Star Bulk Carriers to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $186.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.57 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 0.71%. On average, analysts expect Star Bulk Carriers to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $21.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 425.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52-week low of $4.23 and a 52-week high of $23.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.13.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBLK. Zacks Investment Research raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Star Bulk Carriers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.65.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

