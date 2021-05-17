State Auto Financial Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:STFC)

State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th.

State Auto Financial has a payout ratio of 102.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect State Auto Financial to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.

Get State Auto Financial alerts:

Shares of State Auto Financial stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,009. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. State Auto Financial has a 12-month low of $12.07 and a 12-month high of $22.16. The company has a market capitalization of $842.71 million, a P/E ratio of -20.92 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.72.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.01. State Auto Financial had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. Research analysts predict that State Auto Financial will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In related news, VP Matthew Stanley Mrozek sold 5,086 shares of State Auto Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $92,158.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products in the United States. It operates through Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations segments. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners, and other personal insurance products.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for State Auto Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Auto Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.