State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 400 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 2.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 99,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,740,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRCY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Mercury Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.25.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY opened at $63.73 on Monday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.40 and a 1 year high of $92.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.61 and its 200 day moving average is $73.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $256.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Mercury Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $527,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,358 shares in the company, valued at $17,260,935.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Ruppert sold 6,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $450,255.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,345,581.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,250 shares of company stock worth $1,317,077 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

