State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 600 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 143.8% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $61.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.13.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $753.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.45 million. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%. Analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $797,417.89. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $2,017,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,552,399. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,998 shares of company stock worth $3,727,572 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BYD. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.19.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.