State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKH. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 3rd quarter valued at $611,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 196.8% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 298,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,323,000 after buying an additional 197,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BKH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Black Hills presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.86.

Shares of Black Hills stock opened at $67.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28. Black Hills Co. has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $71.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.01.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $633.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.87 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 13.01%. Black Hills’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.565 dividend. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.02%.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 216,000 electric customers in Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

