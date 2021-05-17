State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 575.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL opened at $45.22 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.87. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $20.29 and a one year high of $64.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -4,517.48 and a beta of 2.01.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $103.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.69 million. As a group, research analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. SailPoint Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.47.

In other news, insider Matt Mills sold 8,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $492,666.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,326,202.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $45,598.95. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,596 shares in the company, valued at $2,539,279.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,393 shares of company stock worth $4,252,058. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

