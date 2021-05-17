State of Michigan Retirement System Makes New $1.81 Million Investment in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 43,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IRDM. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $978,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 26.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,666,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,999,000 after acquiring an additional 554,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

IRDM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays downgraded Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James raised Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, BWS Financial cut Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $37.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.33 and a 12-month high of $54.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.01 and its 200 day moving average is $39.18.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 27.09%. The business had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Iridium Communications news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 62,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $3,000,043.84. Also, EVP Scott Scheimreif sold 65,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $2,737,946.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 170,808 shares in the company, valued at $7,114,153.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 388,114 shares of company stock worth $17,993,835. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

