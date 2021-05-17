State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stock Holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 10,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Stewart Information Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stewart Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

STC stock opened at $60.81 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.02. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 12 month low of $27.91 and a 12 month high of $62.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $688.59 million for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

