State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,486 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.25% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 263,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 53,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $1,665,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $13.08 on Monday. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a current ratio of 15.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.85.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 6.91%. As a group, analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AHH shares. DA Davidson raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.