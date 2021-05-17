State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.51 Million Stock Holdings in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 47.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,692 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in eXp World were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in eXp World by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,888,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,188,000 after buying an additional 155,058 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in eXp World in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,346,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in eXp World by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,370,000 after buying an additional 97,444 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in eXp World by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 190,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,994,000 after buying an additional 29,807 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in eXp World in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,952,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

EXPI stock opened at $26.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.13 and a beta of 3.35. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.55.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $583.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.79 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Cahir sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $509,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total transaction of $1,719,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 532,500 shares of company stock valued at $22,652,550. 40.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXPI. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of eXp World from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. William Blair downgraded shares of eXp World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

