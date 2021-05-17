State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.53 Million Stock Holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,030 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.08% of CNO Financial Group worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,324,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,613,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,874,000 after buying an additional 691,387 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 174.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 886,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,704,000 after buying an additional 563,151 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 749.3% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 376,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after buying an additional 332,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 174.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after buying an additional 203,603 shares in the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNO. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lowered CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

In other CNO Financial Group news, SVP John R. Kline sold 9,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $241,876.03. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,507.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bruce K. Baude sold 62,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $1,545,402.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 194,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,851.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,115 shares of company stock worth $3,347,578. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CNO opened at $27.45 on Monday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $27.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.41.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. CNO Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

