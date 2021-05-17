State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Holdings in Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,706 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Cantel Medical were worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cantel Medical by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,839,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,649,000 after acquiring an additional 332,231 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cantel Medical by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,559,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,988,000 after purchasing an additional 290,184 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Cantel Medical by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 902,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,183,000 after purchasing an additional 54,439 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cantel Medical by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 856,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,537,000 after purchasing an additional 20,560 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cantel Medical by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 797,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,889,000 after purchasing an additional 8,327 shares during the period. 95.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cantel Medical alerts:

NYSE CMD opened at $83.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54. Cantel Medical Corp. has a one year low of $32.37 and a one year high of $89.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.40.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.63 million. Cantel Medical had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cantel Medical Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

In other news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $453,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,743.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cantel Medical Profile

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Cantel Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantel Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.